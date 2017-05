Sir Roger Moore, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 89.

In a statement on Tuesday, Moore's children wrote that he died in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer."

Moore is one of the actors most tied to the James Bond franchise. He played Agent 007 in seven consecutive films from 1973 to 1985, starting with "Live and Let Die."

Before playing Bond, Moore was best known for starring in "The Saint," a British spy TV series that aired for 118 episodes from 1962 to 1969.

Moore was also known for his philanthropic work. In 1999, he was knighted for his work with various charities.

He also wrote several books, including 2012's "Bond on Bond: The Ultimate Book on 50 Years of Bond Movies."

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people," his family wrote after Moore's passing.

