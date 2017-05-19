Which food items require the most water?

Flood Warning issued May 19 at 9:01AM CDT expiring May 19 at 5:01PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:32AM CDT in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 1:51PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:40AM CDT in effect for: Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 21 at 10:23PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:35AM CDT in effect for: Osage
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
By now, many of us are familiar with the term "carbon footprint," but what about our water footprint? While most people have their upcoming bill in mind when taking a long shower or watering the lawn, does anyone really think about H20 when grocery shopping?
As the Statista infographic below shows, depending on your diet, the food we buy can have a huge water footprint. If you buy 1 kilogram of beef for a weekend barbecue, there has been an average of 15,415 liters of water used in its production.
Breaking up meat's monopoly as the most thirsty food type is nuts, with 9,063 liters of water needed to produce the average kilo. Further down the scale are fruits and vegetables, requiring 962 and 322 liters per kilogram, respectively. In terms of the most water-efficient way to consume calories, the best option from this list is cereals, with 1 kilocalorie demanding 0.51 liters.