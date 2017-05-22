Drunk man rides 14 miles on couple's trunk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis couple gave an allegedly drunk man a ride home, but they didn't realize it until they got pulled over.
Carl Webb and his wife rode 14 miles leaving downtown Memphis Thursday night with a drunk man passed out on the trunk of their car.
Webb said he didn't even realize until a police officer stopped them.
“The officer came up and he said, 'Mister, are you aware there's a body on your trunk', and that did not register. He goes, 'Mister, I'm not messing with you. There's a body on your trunk,’” Webb said.
There's a slight lip on the 14-inch-wide trunk of the car that Webb believes saved the man's life.
The officer woke the man up, and Webb said he then got up and started to walk into traffic until the officer grabbed him out of the way.
Police detained the man. It’s unknown if he'll face any charges.