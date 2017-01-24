Dippin' Dots CEO seeks to win over WH press secretary

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer may be getting his just desserts.

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer had a message for Spicer on Monday: Let's be friends.

"We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes," the head of the flash frozen ice cream company wrote in an open letter.

Spicer has tweeted four times about the ice cream, which gained popularity in malls and amusement parks in the late 1990s. The old tweets recently went viral as Spicer officially stepped into his new role as the face of the White House's communications team.

"Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future," he wrote in 2010, mocking the brand's tagline.

In 2011, he called the novelty treat "Ice Cream of the Past."

And as recently as September 2015, he voiced more frustration with the brand: "If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals."

The brand filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2011, but has since made a financial comeback, Fischer said.

"As you may or may not know, Dippin' Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we're doing great. We've enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we're creating jobs and opportunities," Fischer wrote, saying the company would like to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social.

Spicer did not immediately respond to the offer.

