DC Daily: President Trump talks media accuracy, warns Comey on Twitter

Trump goes on morning Twitter barrage

-- President Trump unleashed a series of tweets Friday morning regarding, most notably a tweet directed at now-former FBI Director James Comey.



Trump tweeted:

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump's tweets come after a week of multiple contradictions by his top aides and advisers, including Vice President Mike Pence, who tried to explain the how and the why the president decided to sack Comey. Thursday night, Trump told NBC News he was going to fire Comey with or without Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's memo criticizing the director.

Calif. congressman discusses Comey firing

-- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA 49th District) visited 10News and shared his thoughts on the firing of FBI Director James Comey:





Colbert says he won insult war with Trump

-- In an interview with Time magazine, President Trump called CBS "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert "a no-talent guy."



On his show Thursday night, Colbert said, "The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say ... yay!"



He added: "Mr. Trump, there's a lot you don't understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business. Don't you know I've been trying for a year to get you to say my name? And you were very restrained -- admirably restrained -- but now you did it. I won."



