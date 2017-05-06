Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is currently recovering in a Tennessee hospital after suffering a stroke.
According to a statement on Lynn's website, she's currently responsive and is expected to make a full recovery.
Lynn reportedly suffered the stroke Thursday night at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was later admitted to a hospital in Nashville, a little more than an hour away from her home.
Below is the full statement listed on Lynn's website.
Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.