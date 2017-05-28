Boy falls over a water slide at newly-opened amusement park

Video obtained by The Mercury News shows a 10-year-old getting thrown off a ride at "The Wave," an amusement park that opened in Dublin, California on Saturday.

The park had only been open for 90 minutes when the boy landed on cement at the bottom of the slide. A park spokesperson told the Mercury News that the boy only suffered a few scratches from the fall.

“He got up immediately and as any boy would be, he was stunned,” Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith told the Mercury News. “I was worried if he was mentally OK, but physically he just had some scrapes.”

The park said that riders are instructed to keep arms and legs crossed, but believed the boy had his legs open.

The slide is three-stories-tall, and drops riders at an 80-degree angle before flattening.

On Sunday, an additional two slides have closed at the park. Park officials said on its Facebook page that no one was injured, and one slide was closed as a precaution while a second slide had a technical glitch.