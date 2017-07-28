Axe throwing a new national trend?

"It was so much fun it's so easy to learn how to do it," Lalor says.
Axe throwing is pretty popular in Canada, and now that popularity is spreading across the United States.
"It's addictive," Lalor says. "It's just a new activity to try. If you've gone bowling before, throwing darts before, honestly it's just a new sport that you can spend a Saturday with your friends doing."
For Lalor, safety is almost more important than fun.
"You are going to be standing side-by-side inside one of the cages throwing," Lalor explains to the group. "We want you guys to be doing everything as a pair."
That's to make sure no one catches an ax on accident and can focus on hitting the target.
Rachel Fenn was a little apprehensive at first.
"I was a little confused how I was actually going to get this heavy axe to hit the target in front of me," Fenn explains.
But she got the technique down pretty quickly.
"It was really fun," Fenn says. "I liked it. Yeah."
It's safe to say axe throwing not only broke the ice for these two teams. But shattered any preconceptions they had about axes.
"I don't think I'm going to get one of these in my house but we will be down here regular," Johnson says.