3-week-old girl dies from pit bull bites, autopsy confirms

A 3-week-old Michigan girl died from a dog bite from a pit bull on Thursday after she was found in her Grand Rapids home, WZZM-TV reported.

Susannah Jean Murray died from head injuries related to the dog bites, an autopsy confirmed.

Susannah's family had three pit bulls at the time of her death. One of the three pit bulls was found with blood near its mouth.

Neighbors told WZZM that the dogs have a history of being vicious.

"They are so mean and vicious,” Akilah Gordon told WZZM.

The dogs are currently in quarantine.

“The breed of a pit bull, by itself, is not enough to condemn it, any dog can bite," Grand Rapids Police Department spokesman Sgt. Terry Dixo said. "This serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog.”