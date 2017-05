Graco has recalled more than 25,000 car seats because of an issue with the strength of their safety harnesses.

The company's My Ride 65 convertible car seats failed a crash test run by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The car seats' harness webbing did not meet federal safety regulations for breaking strength.

According to Graco, 25,494 My Ride 65 convertible car seats produced from May to August 2014 are affected.

Click here to visit Graco's website to see the specific model numbers affected by this recall.

Consumers with questions can also call Graco at 1-800-345-4109.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.