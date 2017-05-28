101st Indianapolis 500: See photos of the people, activities and more

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is expected to have more than 300,000 spectators, and Vice President Mike Pence will make an appearance.

The race, which covers 22 laps (500 miles) and includes 33 race cars, will get under way at noon Eastern Time with a veteran's salute.

The National Anthem will be performed by Bebe Rexha, and the drivers begin the race at approximately 12:21 p.m.

