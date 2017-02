BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A child under the age of 10 was killed in a drive-by shooting in central Bakersfield, California.

The second victim, the brother of the child shot and killed was taken to Kern Medical with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a family member.

Bakersfield Police officials said that the drive-by happened at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a black sedan pulled up, opened fire, and then sped off.

BPD has closed off several streets in the area as they investigate. There is no suspect information at this time.

One viewer said that they heard about 7 gun shots while they were in the area.

Officers confirmed that a 5-year-old died from shooting, his 7-year-old brother is expected to survive.

Officers said that the children were in a car, but the driver of the vehicle was not shot.