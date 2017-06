MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -- A Mayes County woman is facing several charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Persephonie Spradlin is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim.

During the investigation, authorities found the abuse lasted more than a year.

Spradlin is facing a total of three rape charges in Mayes County. A search warrant was filed Monday in the case.

