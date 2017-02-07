Okmulgee County deputies investigating after man, woman and two children found dead Tuesday morning
3:02 PM, Feb 7, 2017
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an apparent triple murder, suicide Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to a home on the 17000 block of Highway 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, woman and two children around 9 in the morning Tuesday.
Deputies are investigating the incident as a triple murder suicide. the bodies will be released to the medical examiner, who will make the final determination as to the cause of death, according to a press release.
No names have been released at this time.
2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to bring you updates.