Women's basketball player, Ashley Beatty, found dead in dorms at Oral Roberts University Thursday

Oral Roberts University has issued a press release after a women’s basketball player was found dead Thursday night.

The press release issued Friday says Tulsa Police were called to investigate the death of Ashley Beatty in one of the dorms Thursday night. No foul play is suspected, according to the release.

Read the full statement from ORU below:

“Oral Roberts University is deeply saddened by the death of women’s basketball player Ashley Beatty. ORU Security and Tulsa Police did investigate her death in one of the dorms Thursday evening but have found no evidence of foul play.

‘We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community,’ said Misti Cussen, Head Women’s Basketball Coach. ‘Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.’

‘This is a profound loss for our entire department. We are deeply saddened to learn of Ashley’s passing,’ said Mike Carter, ORU Director of Athletics. ‘Our love and prayers are with her family, her teammates and her friends and our department will do everything in its power to support those who knew and loved Ashley.’

Details on a memorial service are forthcoming. Please respect the privacy of the Beatty family during this time of loss.”

