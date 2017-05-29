Woman is in critical condition after jumping off a bridge following her DUI arrest

CATOOSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical, but stable condition following her DUI arrest.

Around 12 a.m., a trooper pulled the woman for driving under the influence at 161st East Avenue and I-44.

OHP said on the way to the jail, the trooper noticed the woman was moving around a lot in the patrol vehicle, so he stopped the vehicle to try and re-secure her.

Then, OHP said the woman managed to get out of the patrol vehicle, ran across the road and jumped off the I-44 bridge at 193rd East Avenue.

Troopers said they immediately blocked traffic to avoid her getting hit by any cars. EMSA rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials shut down both ways of 193rd East Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

At this time, the woman is facing one DUI complaint.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: