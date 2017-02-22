Where are the best margaritas in Tulsa? We asked, you answered

We asked you where the best margaritas in town were located and you answered, below are the results.

From frozen to on-the-rocks, we created a margarita map of the locations provided by viewers on Facebook! Check out some of the “best margs” in Tulsa from places such as El Tequila, Cafe Ole and Los Cabos.

So if you're out and about or home with a margarita supply of your own, drink responsibly, be safe and have fun!



