Whataburger robber forces employees into freezer

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a Whataburger restaurant in south Tulsa was robbed overnight.
Police said the robber entered the restaurant at 6004 S. Sheridan Road at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The man was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from the drawers and the safe, police said.
The robber then ordered employees into the freezer, at which point the employees hit an alarm. The robber took cash and fled from the restaurant.
The man was approximately 6 feet tall, in his mid 20's, and had a thin or average build, police said.