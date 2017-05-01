Whataburger robber forces employees into freezer

1:40 PM, May 1, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a Whataburger restaurant in south Tulsa was robbed overnight.

Police said the robber entered the restaurant at 6004 S. Sheridan Road at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The man was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from the drawers and the safe, police said.

The robber then ordered employees into the freezer, at which point the employees hit an alarm. The robber took cash and fled from the restaurant.

The man was approximately 6 feet tall, in his mid 20's, and had a thin or average build, police said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top