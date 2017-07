Tulsa, Okla. - TULSA, Oklahoma- A quick moving fire destroys a home in Tulsa early on Sunday morning. Crews were called out to the building just before six in the 7800 block of W 17th Street. Firefighters say nobody was inside at the time and that the people that live there were in the process of moving out.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: