Warren Clinic Tower evacuated after water line break near 71st and Yale

TULSA - A water line break has forced the evacuation of Warren Clinic Tower Monday.

Water has been shut off in the building which will be closed for the day.

Officials said the first floor of the building was flooded.

The hospital is working to notify patients about the closure.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: