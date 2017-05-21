Warrant for the arrest of murder suspect issued in a homicide from November
5:38 PM, May 21, 2017
Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker has named a suspect in a murder that occurred in November in Tulsa.
Tulsa Police have sent out a mug shot of Cammaron Brown, also known as Cameron Brown, a 27-year-old male whose alleged girlfriend told officers that she was responsible for the shooting that resulted in the death of Leon Crockett on Nov. 19, 2016.
When Homicide detectives confronted the female with what they believed to be lies in her confession, she recanted her story, TPD says.
The homicide happened about 9:30 p.m. that November night at 1339 E. 36th Street North. Originally the female told the dispatcher that she had shot an intruder.
Detectives say first responders arrived and found Crockett shot inside an apartment. Crockett was transported to St. John Hospital where a day later he died from his wounds.
TPD issued a warrant for Brown's arrest this week for murder in the first degree.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cammaron Brown please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, The Homicide Tip Line at 918 798 8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org .