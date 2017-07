WAGONER COUNTY - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was located inside a home that burned in the Lakecrest area of Wagoner County on Sunday morning.

According to Wagoner County sheriff's deputies along and fire crews, they were called out to the Lakecrest area of Wagoner County for a structure fire in the morning.

The caller reported a trailer house on fire and the occupant of the residence possibly inside. After the fire was extinguished a subsequent search located one body inside.

The Oklahoma Fire Marshal's office is enroute along with the Oklahoma medical examiner's office. We will update information as it becomes available.

More details as they come in. A 2 Works for You crew is on its way.

