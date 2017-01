WAGONER CO., Okla. -- Deputies say the elderly woman at the center of a silver alert Tuesday morning is now safe.

Officials said 75-year-old Sherrill Cummings has a medical or physical disability and was in imminent danger.

She went missing near East Kenosha and South 241st East Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. She was found a few hours later.

Cummings is now safe.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: