Brother helps 15-year-old sister escape Wagoner fire that claimed historic buildings

WAGONER, Okla. - The Wagoner community is rebuilding Monday after a massive structure fire took five historic buildings, but one family is feeling the pain of the loss more than most.

“I can still smell the smoke… a lot,” said 15-year-old Megan Garner, who was trapped inside her home when it caught fire Sunday.

Monday, her and brother look at the bare bones of the building they grew up in.

“I was about to go to sleep and I started smelling big things of smoke in my face and my eyes started to get watery,” she said.

Her younger brother taking it all in, remembering a heroic act that for him, was just instinct.

“He opened the door to find us a way out and see what was happening, and he just got a face full of fire.”

They were the only ones home.

“Before I got out I fell on the floor and I blacked out and when I woke up he was grabbing my arm and pulling me out of the room.”

It’s hard for them to be here knowing what their reality could’ve been.

“I thought it was… I actually thought I was going to die out there.”

Their mother is horrified by the same thought.

“If he would’ve just rushed out of there being scared my daughter could’ve burnt up,” said their mother Tamala Dallas

While two of her kids made it out, there’s one she couldn’t save.

“I had a son that passed away of cancer and everything I had of him was up in there. That was everything I had.”

Her and her children now forced to start over again.

“Not knowing where to go from here not just for me but my kids, and my mom. I just don’t know what to do.”

So as the smoke rises, and men sift through the debris, they’re doing their best to be grateful they can walk away with what and who matters most.

“Keep everyone close and cherish the time you have with them.”

The Mayor of Wagoner said the fire displaced a total of four families.

Throughout the night, firefighters are keeping a close eye on the buildings as flames still pop up from time to time.

The fire chief anticipates getting things cleaned up could take days.

