USS Tulsa christened in Mobile Alabama; ship to serve soldiers on missions

MOBILE, Ala. -- A large combat ship named after Tulsa was christened in Mobile Alabama Saturday.

AUSTAL USA hosted the christening of the nation's 16th littoral combat ship. Former Mayor Kathy Taylor sponsored the ship and was honored for her service to the veterans and active-duty military.

“We are proud to provide an awesome combat ship to our nation’s incredible sailors. One that will honor the great city of Tulsa as she defends our nation around the globe,” said Austal USAPresident Craig Perciavalle. “We’re equally excited to share this celebration with an amazing patriot in Kathy Taylor who has served veterans and active duty military in so many ways, and now infuses her spirit as the sponsor into this incredible ship and her crew.”

The USS Tulsa will defend our nation around the world using its high speed and endurance to support emerging missions, according to a press release.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: