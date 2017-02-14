Two Skiatook firefighters injured after garage roof collapses Tuesday morning

SKIATOOK, Okla. - SKIATOOK, Okla. -- Two firefighters were injured after a garage caught fire in Skiatook Tuesday morning.

Crews said they arrived on scene near 181st Street North and North Peoria around 2:00 a.m.

They said a newer police vehicle was on fire that had ammunition in it, which spread the fire even more. The front of a second vehicle was burned.

The home belongs to a Skiatook police officer who was off-duty sleeping.

The garage roof collapsed and injured two firefighters. One suffered a leg injury, another hurt his arm. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, the fire marshall on scene said these situations could get out of hand quickly.

"When we're dealing with structural fires, they tend to weaken extremely quick because we don't know when the structure was built or under what conditions it was built," said Fire Marshall Robert Nail.

Collinsville Fire also helped battle the flames. They brought a tanker and shuttled water to the garage.

The flames were under control in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

