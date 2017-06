MAYES COUNTY -- Sheriff Deputies are investigating after two people were attacked by someone with a hatchet Friday afternoon.

The Mayes County Sheriff says this happened on the roadside in Chouteau just South of a Love's Travel Stop.

Deputies say the suspect is Scotty Dwayne Russell. A manhunt is underway.

Both victims are in surgery at the hospital.

