TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa firefighters are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire in a paint room at Honeywell Aerospace near 66th Street North and Highway 75.

Calls reporting a fire came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Two people are injured, but conscious and able to walk.

A Honeywell supervisor said all employees accounted for.

Firefighters say they're trying to cut the gas lines to the building, and they are concerned about a highly flammable paint thinner called Toluene in the room.

Thirteen fire units and EMSA are on the scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: