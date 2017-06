TULSA -- A one-year-old's best friend was taken in the middle of the night. After a day at the rodeo, a Tulsa family is left without one of their own. Now, they're asking the public for help.

When her best friend is gone, the best entertainment for Saraiya Lyons is dirt.

Her biggest smile is in a picture with her pony, Cinnamon.

"She misses her pony very much," Saraiya's grandmother Barbara Harrison said.

They're a team, and in the early stages of learning to barrel race.

"It probably would have took her 30 seconds," Harrison said. "Everybody else would probably do it in 16 and 18."

But her grandmother said that dream was snatched Saturday night. The gate to Cinnamon's pin was found open and Cinnamon was nowhere to be found Sunday morning.

"I don't think she opened the gate. I don't think that," Harrison said.

A post on Facebook spread like wildfire. Some claimed to see Cinnamon running down Highway 11.

"People will ask her and she'll say, 'She's gone, she's gone. 'Leave me alone, leave me alone,'" Harrison said.

The next rodeo is quickly approaching and the one-year-old is left without her partner.

"If you see this little brown pony, she's got a brand but it may not be ready to show just yet, that we want her back," Harrison said.

Until then, Saraiya Lyons leans on her buddy with hopes Cinnamon comes home.

The family plans to file a police report.

