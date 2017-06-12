Tulsa Tough 2017 Wrap Up

Tony Russell
10:41 AM, Jun 12, 2017

Tulsa Tough Wrap Up with Race Director Malcolm McCollam

Tulsa Tough Wrap Up with overall winners.

Tony Russell speaks with the men and women pro Day 2 winner

Day 1 of the 2017 Tulsa Tough Blue Dome Criterium

TULSA - Two Australian teams took home big wins from Tulsa Tough 2017.

Here are some of the highlights of 2 Works For You's coverage of the weekend cycling event.

 

