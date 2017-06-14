Tulsa teen killed in accidental shooting

Tulsa--

A teenage boy is dead following an accidental shooting in North Tulsa.

Investigators say three teens were handling a shotgun inside a garage on East 51st Place North near North Peoria around 1:10 AM Wednesday morning.

One of the teens placed the shotgun on an appliance inside the garage. At some point, the firearm got knocked off the appliance, and fired when the gun hit the ground. The shot hit one of the teens, killing him.

Officers attempted to render aid to the boy, but couldn't save his life.

Tulsa police are questioning the other two teens who were in the garage at the time. However, officers say the two are not in custody and are not facing charges at this point.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: