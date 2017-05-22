Tulsa Police to hold news conference Monday afternoon addressing relationship with DA's office

Fair
TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon.
At the conference, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan will address the relationship between TPD and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, a press release said.
The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., and will be live streamed below when it begins.
