Tulsa Police to hold news conference Monday afternoon addressing relationship with DA's office

11:42 AM, May 22, 2017
TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department is holding a news conference Monday afternoon.

At the conference, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan will address the relationship between TPD and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, a press release said.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., and will be live streamed below when it begins. 

