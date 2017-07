TULSA-- Police say a passerby walking through the woods smelled a foul odor and told a neighbor nearby around 11:40 am this morning.

Police found a decomposing body and how long the body has been there is hard to determine.

Personal belongings were found by police which will help determine the identity of the male.

Police say the wooded trail is traveled by homeless people frequently.

