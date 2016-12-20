Tulsa Police on scene of midtown fatal crash involving pickup, lumber truck

TULSA -- Police have identified the man killed in a midtown Tulsa crash Tuesday morning.

Police say 53-year-old John Fisher died after he was struck by falling lumber.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:45 in the morning at 13th and Sheridan.

Police say a Pixley Lumber Company truck was turning right when the load shifted and struck a pickup in an oncoming lane.

Police say driver was struck by falling lumber from a truck as it turned. Officers say this is why ordinances a/b truckloads exist. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/VGgmzMK1kk — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) December 20, 2016

Investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol was involved.

