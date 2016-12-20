Tulsa Police on scene of midtown fatal crash involving pickup, lumber truck

Police are on scene of a fatal crash that happened in midtown Tulsa Tuesday morning.

TULSA -- Police have identified the man killed in a midtown Tulsa crash Tuesday morning.

Police say 53-year-old John Fisher died after he was struck by falling lumber.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:45 in the morning at 13th and Sheridan.

Police say a Pixley Lumber Company truck was turning right when the load shifted and struck a pickup in an oncoming lane.

Investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol was involved.

