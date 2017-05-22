Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby returns to work after being found not guilty of manslaughter

11:28 AM, May 22, 2017

TULSA -- Monday, just days after her acquittal, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was back on the job.

On Friday, Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Officer Shelby would not be assigned in a patrol capacity.

After more than nine hours of deliberations last week, a jury found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher.

