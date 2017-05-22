Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby returns to work after being found not guilty of manslaughter

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 56°
Monday, just days after her acquittal, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was back on the job.
TULSA -- Monday, just days after her acquittal, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was back on the job.
On Friday, Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Officer Shelby would not be assigned in a patrol capacity.
SPECIAL SECTION: Latest on Terence Crutcher officer-involved shooting
After more than nine hours of deliberations last week, a jury found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: