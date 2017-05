TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa police officer acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting an unarmed man will receive back pay after being on leave since September.



Tulsa spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said Tuesday that officer Betty Jo Shelby will be getting more than $35,000, minus taxes and other deductions. Shelby's attorney says the payment is being processed.



Shelby had been on unpaid leave since Sept. 22, when she was charged in the shooting of Terence Crutcher six days earlier.



Jurors acquitted Shelby last week in Crutcher's death.



Shelby said she shot Crutcher out of fear, believing he was reaching into his SUV for a gun.

