Tulsa Police: Man shot in chest in north Tulsa Tuesday evening

TULSA -- Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the chest in north Tulsa Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Town Square Apartments on the 1600 block of East Young Place.

2 Works for You has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

