Tulsa Police investigating two separate shootings Thursday evening

TULSA -- Police are investigating after two separate shootings in Tulsa Thursday evening.

Police say a man has died after possibly accidentally shooting himself in north Tulsa. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of North Delaware Place.

Police say the second shooting happened on the 1600 block of East Virgin Street. According to police, a woman was shot during a possible domestic disturbance.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMSA medics in emergent condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

