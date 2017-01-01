Tulsa Police investigating after man's body found in south Tulsa at Victory Christian Church

TULSA -- Police are investigating after they say a man's body was found in south Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 7700 block of South Lewis Avenue near Victory Christian Church around 8:30 in the morning.

According to police, a Victory Christian bus driver found the body behind the bus. Police say the man appears to be homeless and in his 30's but had no ID.

After police arrived, they discovered the man had several gunshot wounds. This is Tulsa's first homicide of 2017.

Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at Victory Christian Church in south Tulsa @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/Zc0p169irs — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 1, 2017

@KJRH2HD Police say someone found a man's body w/ a gunshot wound in the parking lot & it looks like it sat there all night. — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 1, 2017

