TULSA -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a midtown Tulsa alley Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to 400 East 12th Street after a man's body was found.

According to police, the man appeared to be homeless.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police say there were no obvious signs of foul play. The man has not yet been identified.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: