Tulsa Police: Hillcrest Hospital nursing assistant arrested for alleged rape

TULSA -- A Hillcrest Hospital nursing assistant has been arrested in the alleged rape of a 32-year-old patient.

Police arrested Larame Pinkston,31, for first degree rape and rape by instrumentation. Pinkston has since been released on bond.

Thursday, police were called to the Hillcrest Hospital after receiving reports of a rape.

The victim told police she was in her bed in a room at the hospital when she was awakened by the suspect touching her breasts and vagina.

The woman alleged that the suspect took her into the bathroom where he raped her. A nurse tech entered the room and saw the victim lying naked on her back in the bed with the suspect touching her inappropriately, according to the arrest report.

After his arrest, police say Pinkston admitted to taking advantage of the victim, saying he knew "she was not in her right frame of mind."

