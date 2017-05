TULSA -- As investigators continue to piece together the tragedy at Manchester Arena in the UK, Tulsa Police are working to keep the BOK Center secure.

Wednesday night, thousands will be at the BOK to see New Kids on the Block take the stage.

What they won't see is the lengths police are taking behind the scenes to prevent another tragedy from happening.

“It's a big obligation. We take it very seriously,” said Tulsa Bomb Squad Commander Sergeant Jacob Thompson.

Millions watched the terror unfold across the pond...deadly bombings outside of a concert and an arena similar to Tulsa's.

“We were tuned in yesterday as most people were here trying to see updates and what we can learn from that,” said Thompson.

Thompson oversees the police presence at the SMG-owned BOK Center.

He spends hours gathering intelligence and prepping crews for the thousands to walk through its doors.

“Of course, they're on heightened alert and they've been talking with us today. We've been meeting with them today on just making sure we're covering all of our bases,” he said.

Wednesday, officers will be monitoring crowds and using other technology to secure the building.

“Bomb dogs, robots, detectors trying to detect anything in the atmosphere that may be harmful for the people inside,” he said.

While many of Wednesday's enhanced security measures are top secret, Sergeant Thompson says the best intelligence could come from concert-goers who are keeping an eye out.

“The old adage is if you see it, say it and you can't preach that enough,” said Thompson. “It's good for the city and it provides us with an opportunity for additional training and for work.”

Thompson also urges folks to report any suspicious activity in neighborhoods and public areas like measuring of buildings, chemical smells long before crowds begin to gather anywhere in public.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: