TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.

According to police, the man pictured below used a stolen credit card at a Tulsa business.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call Sergeant Ali Maurer at 918-596-9209 or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

