Tulsa Police arrested a man after they said he stole a patrol car and led them on two chases

TULSA -- A man was arrested after police say he led them on two chases, including one in a stolen patrol car, Monday morning.

Police said they initially responded to an armed robbery when an officer spotted Cody Rose in a vehicle near 36th Street North and Peoria.

Officers said Rose took off, crashed the car and ran. Officers arrested Rose after spotting him behind McLain High School at 46th Street North and Peoria.

During the arrest officers said Rose somehow gained control of the officer's vehicle and took off again. Police said Rose crashed the car near a train a few blocks away.

Police arrested him and they are investigating how Rose was able to steal the police car.

