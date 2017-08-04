Tulsa Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a south Tulsa convenience store

TULSA -- Police are searching for a man suspected of opening fire at a convenience store in south Tulsa.

Officers were dispatched to the Sinclair gas station at 91st Street and South Delaware around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Employees working at the the station's convenience store told officers they were closing the store when a man wearing all black and armed with a handgun approached one of them in the parking lot. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee by the arm and walked her inside the store.

Then, the female employee said the suspect opened fire and demanded money. The employees complied to the man's demands, and he took off with some cash and possibly a pack of cigarettes.

Officers searched the area, but weren't able to locate the suspect. No one was hurt during the armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: