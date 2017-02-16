TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating an aggravated assault in east Tulsa.

A 14-year-old boy told officers he was taken from his home, then beaten and thrown into a creek.

Investigators said the boy made his way to safety at the Animal Emergency Center on 41st and 102nd East Avenue near the creek.

An employee at the animal hospital told 2 Works for You they let the boy use their phone and call his parents.

Police were then called to the teen's home to investigate the situation.

Officers found the boy had been severally beaten. He was taken to the hospital with superficial wounds, but he's expected to be ok.

Police also searched an area near Roy Clark Elementary School where allegedly a second victim was thrown into a dumpster.

However, after an extensive search, officers didn't find anyone.