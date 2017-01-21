Tulsa Police: 3 arrested after firing rifle from car in midtown Tulsa Saturday morning
11:24 AM, Jan 21, 2017
TULSA -- Three people were arrested Saturday morning after allegedly firing shots from a moving car in midtown Tulsa.
Just before 2 in the morning Saturday, police say a detective was driving on the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road when a suspect in a vehicle ahead of him pointed a rifle out the window and fired into the air.
After the vehicle was stopped, police were able to recover a rifle along with 20 spent casings they say match the weapon.
Police arrested Cleo Whiteside, 26, on warrants, Willie Roussell, 26, for reckless handling of a firearm and John Whiteside, 27 on warrants.