Tulsa Police: 3 arrested after firing rifle from car in midtown Tulsa Saturday morning

TULSA -- Three people were arrested Saturday morning after allegedly firing shots from a moving car in midtown Tulsa.

Just before 2 in the morning Saturday, police say a detective was driving on the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road when a suspect in a vehicle ahead of him pointed a rifle out the window and fired into the air.

After the vehicle was stopped, police were able to recover a rifle along with 20 spent casings they say match the weapon.

Police arrested Cleo Whiteside, 26, on warrants, Willie Roussell, 26, for reckless handling of a firearm and John Whiteside, 27 on warrants.

No one was injured, say police.

