Tulsa pastor helps move the city forward following Betty Shelby verdict

TULSA, Okla. -- Now we know how Betty Shelby's day in court has unfolded.

For many, the emotions that followed were extremely powerful.

Now many are asking what comes next...and some say the next step starts with preserverance.

“I'm not just concerned about north Tulsa, I'm concerned with Tulsa,” said North Peoria Church of Christ Pastor Dr. Warren G. Blakney.

The crowds at the courtroom are gone, but the pain and anger linger following Terrance Crutcher's death.

“There was distraughtness last night, there was anger, and it was not misplaced anger. It's anger that's justified,” said Blakney.

Many believe that anger was fueled by an injustice in the courtroom.

Now Blakney says Tulsans from all walks of life have the power to make a difference.

“Lift your voice. Your voice is power,” he said.

For Blakney, many communities have stayed silent for too long.

But he believes that power could open up Tulsa's social boundaries.

“What we need in this city now is to realize that this isn't a white problem or a black problem, it's an our problem. If we want the city to be the city we want it to be, we all gotta speak up,” he said.

Thursday, others are also supporting Betty Shelby and the Tulsa Police Department.

Blakney believes true progress will be made when two sides join forces, speak their peace, and live by the Golden Rule.

“What would you want to happen for you? And whatever it is that you would want happen to you, do that for other people,” said Blakney. “Equity, fairness and law outta be for everybody. So we need to speak up about it.”

Blakney also hopes for more community policing for all districts including north Tulsa.

He considers officers patrolling the areas they call home and creating relationships there a major step forward.