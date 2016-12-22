Tulsa man accused of killing neighbor in hate crime ruled competent

TULSA - A man accused of killing his neighbor in hate-crime fashion was ruled on Wednesday to be competent to stand trial.

Stanley Vernon Majors was arrested for the shooting death of his neighbor Khalid Jabara on Aug. 12.

Authorities say Majors killed Jabara after assaulting him with a barrage of racial epithets. Jabara was of Lebanese descent.

Majors has pleaded not guilty of the crimes he faces, which also include being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening a violent act.

It is only the 17th time the District Attorney has filed a hate-crime charge since 2008. Police say Majors had feuded with the Jabara family for years.

