Tulsa Garden Railroad Club trailer stolen

TULSA -- Two men dressed as construction workers stole a trailer which belonged to the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club from a local storage lot. It was all caught on camera.

"Me and my wife have been working on it for awhile," Tulsa Garden Railroad Club member Bob Buttram said.

The trailer contained a little village, complete with a restaurant and lighthouse.

"The railroad has been called The Green Acres Railroad," Buttram said.

It's Buttram's passion as a member of the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club. Equipment is usually stored in a trailer. On Monday afternoon it was stolen and caught on camera.

"No less than $50,000 worth of equipment in there," Tulsa Garden Railroad Club member Gary Gill said.

The surveillance video shows a truck pull into Garnett Storage, attach the trailer to the hitch and drive off.

"Whenever you steal something from somebody, you're not just stealing the item, you're stealing a part that belongs to them," Buttram said.

Collectibles are kept inside the trailer.

"We had almost all of our rolling stock, which is probably somewhere between 75 or 80 cars," Gill said.

Some are irreplaceable.

"It's hard to say what's behind peoples minds these days," Gill said.

With a national convention just a few weeks away, the club says resources are now stretched thin. But they'll recover to continue something they love.

A police report has been filed with Tulsa Police. They also have a copy of the surveillance video. If you've see this trailer, you're asked to call police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: